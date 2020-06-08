You are here

Japan details some spending in controversial 10t yen budget reserves

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 12:40 PM

Japan has set aside 10 trillion yen in emergency budget reserves to prepare for a "protracted war" against the novel coronavirus, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday, detailing some spending from the massive pool of money seen by some as opaque.
Mr Aso made the remarks as the...

