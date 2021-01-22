You are here

Japan doubles down on Tokyo Olympics, denies report of cancellation

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 10:37 AM

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said all event partners, including the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee, were "fully focused" on hosting the Games this summer in response to a report by the Times newspaper.
[TOKYO] Japan doubled down on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and flatly denied reports on Friday of a cancellation, in a move that is unlikely to temper public fears of holding the event during a global pandemic. 

Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to a third wave of Covid-19 infections, Tokyo organisers have consistently vowed to press ahead with the Games scheduled to open on July 23 after having been postponed in March last year.  A government spokesman said there was “no truth” to a report in The Times that  Japan was now focused on rescheduling the event to 2032. 

“We will clearly deny the report,” deputy chief cabinet secretary Manabu Sakai said in a press conference on Friday. 

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee also denied the report, saying its partners including the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee were “fully focused” on hosting the games as scheduled. 

In early international reactions, the Australian and United States Olympic Committees said they were preparing for the Games as planned.

“Unfortunately, I need to address unfounded rumours that the Tokyo Olympic Games will be cancelled, rumours that only create more anxiety for athletes,” Matt Carroll, the chief executive of the Australian committee, told reporters in Sydney on Friday. 

“The Tokyo Games are on. The flame will be lit on July 23, 2021.”

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is run by the IOC’s pointman for the Tokyo Games John Coates. Olympic committees from the United States and Canada wrote on Twitter they had not received any information suggesting the Games would not happen as planned.  

Japan has been hit less severely by the pandemic than many other advanced economies, but a recent surge in cases has forced it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and major cities. 

About 80 per cent of people in Japan do not want the Games to be held this summer, recent opinion polls show, over fears the influx of athletes will spread the virus further. In an interview ahead of Friday’s report, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said he was cautiously hopeful that successful rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines could help lead to the safe staging of the world’s largest sporting event.  The Olympic Games represents a major milestone for Japan and its premier, Yoshihide Suga, who has said the event would bring “hope and courage” to the world.

Mr Suga reiterated on Friday that it would go ahead as planned. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Games this year in an interview with Kyodo News on Thursday.

“We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo,” Mr Bach told Kyodo.

REUTERS

