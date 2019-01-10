You are here

Japan, EU working to stop no-deal Brexit: Dutch PM

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 6:57 AM

Japan and EU powers are working "very hard" to prevent Britain leaving the bloc without a deal, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday with his visiting Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
[ROTTERDAM] Japan and EU powers are working "very hard" to prevent Britain leaving the bloc without a deal, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday with his visiting Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Mr Rutte said he was also working closely with European powers Germany and France to help British Prime Minister Theresa May get the withdrawal agreement through parliament next week.

"I completely agree with prime minister Abe that we have to prevent a no-deal Brexit and we are working very hard not to come to a no-deal Brexit," Mr Rutte told a joint press conference with Mr Abe in the port city of Rotterdam.

Mr Abe travels to London on Thursday to meet Mrs May, who looks likely to lose a defining parliamentary vote next week on the withdrawal agreement that she reached with the EU in November.

"I am at this moment working very hard in close conjunction with the French and the Germans and others to help my British colleague to bring the vote next week to a succesful outcome," Mr Rutte said.

The Dutch premier however warned that the current deal with the EU was the "best deal" available given Britain's red lines, particularly on the future of the Irish border.

He said the decision ultimately rested with the British parliament but "we will continue to work closely with Theresa May to help in whatever way we can in the run-up to that vote."

AFP

