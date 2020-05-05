Japan extends virus state of emergency until May 31

Tokyo

JAPAN'S Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, warning it was too soon to begin relaxing restrictions.

But Mr Abe said a review of the situation would be conducted in about two weeks, and the measures could be lifted before the end of the month if new infections slow sufficiently.

And he implied that there would be no further extension of the emergency, saying May would be when the country "presses towards the exit".

"I must be candid and ask you to continue your efforts for some time," Mr Abe said at a press conference after announcing the extension.

"At this point, the decrease in people infected is still not at a sufficient level."

Mr Abe had declared a month-long state of emergency that initially covered Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country.

It had been due to expire on May 6, and Mr Abe said the measures had reduced new infections from around 700 a day to a third of that.

But he said the number of new cases was still outpacing the approximately 100 people discharged from hospital nationwide each day.

"We must decrease the number of newly infected people to below that level" to reduce pressure on the country's healthcare system, he added.

Japan's virus outbreak remains small compared with those seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with over 15,000 infections recorded and 510 deaths.

But the extension was backed by both experts advising the government and regional governors, with concerns that a sudden spike in cases remains possible.

The state of emergency falls far short of the harshest measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States. It allows local governors to urge people to stay at home and call on businesses to stay shut. But officials cannot compel citizens to comply, and there are no punishments for those who fail to do so.

The government is calling on residents in 13 high-risk prefectures, including Japan's biggest cities, to continue cutting person-to-person contact by 80 per cent. REUTERS