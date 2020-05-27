Japan eyes fresh 117t yen stimulus to combat pandemic pain

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[TOKYO] Japan will compile a fresh stimulus package worth US$1.1 trillion that will include a sizable amount of direct spending to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a draft of the budget obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
The stimulus, which will be funded...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes