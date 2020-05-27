You are here

Japan eyes fresh 117t yen stimulus to combat pandemic pain

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 10:32 AM

rk_tokyo_270520.jpg
Japan will compile a fresh stimulus package worth US$1.1 trillion that will include a sizable amount of direct spending to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a draft of the budget obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The stimulus, which will be funded...

