You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan factory output expands most since 2015 in positive sign for growth

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 9:38 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output grew the most in October since 2015, rebounding from a fall in the prior month caused by natural disasters, a hopeful sign for manufacturers who face increasing risks from global trade frictions.

The 2.9 per cent rise in output handily beat a median market forecast of a 1.2 per cent increase, and followed a revised 0.4 per cent drop in the previous month. It was the fastest month-on-month gain since January 2015.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 0.6 per cent in November and increase 2.2 per cent in December, data showed.

Economists expect factory output to rebound this quarter as supply constraints caused by natural disasters that crimped production and physical distribution taper off, paving the way for a recovery from the third-quarter contraction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, slowing global demand and the intensifying US-China trade war could threaten global trade and growth in the coming months, making Japan's exports and capex vulnerable.

Japan's economy, the world's third largest, shrank more than expected in the third quarter, hit by natural disasters and sluggish exports.

A recent batch of data such as retail sales bolstered the view that Japan's third-quarter economic contraction was likely temporary.

Separate data showed Japan's unemployment rate edged up to 2.4 per cent in October from 2.3 per cent in September, while the jobs availability eased to 1.62 jobs per applicant from 1.64 in September, a level last seen in 1974.

Japan's ageing and shrinking population has led to a tight job market, causing labour shortages and pushing up wages gradually as many companies scramble to attract workers.

Despite the solid economy and tight labour market, however, inflation is struggling to accelerate.

Tokyo-area's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 1.0 per cent in the year to November, matching economists' median estimate and way below the central bank's 2 per cent goal.

The Tokyo index is available a month before nationwide core CPI, and serves as a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

Japanese retail sales rose the most in 10 months in October as consumers shelled out more on fuel, cars, medicines and cosmetics, in a sign the economy is likely returning to growth after a summer stumble, data showed on Thursday.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China factory growth unexpectedly stalls in November: official PMI

White House to hold roundtable with tech executives on innovation

Japan Oct industrial output rises 2.9% m-o-m

Canada's Ontario disappoints with new climate plan

New payout for victims of Madoff Ponzi scheme

G20-bound Merkel's plane makes emergency landing in Cologne

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
4 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language

Must Read

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly directors under CAD, MAS probe; calls off acquisition of drinks maker

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative

AK_revolut_2811.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific with regional headquarters likely in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening