Japan government offers cash payouts to small firms hit hard by coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan's government will offer 400,000 yen (S$5,100) cash payouts to small firms that suffer sales loss by half or more and 200,000 yen for individuals who face a similar extent of sales loss due to shorter hours over the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said.
There...
