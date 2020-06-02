You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan has no immediate plan to issue 'corona-bonds': Aso

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 1:00 PM

rk_TaroAso_020620.jpg
Japan has no immediate plan to issue "corona-bonds," or bonds issued specifically to cover the cost of combating the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan has no immediate plan to issue "corona-bonds," or bonds issued specifically to cover the cost of combating the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

"We're able to sell bonds in markets in the current form without much disruption," Mr Aso told...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

In nod to #MeToo, China codifies sexual harassment by law

[BEIJING] Two years ago, Zhou Xiaoxuan publicly accused one of China's most recognisable people of groping and...

Jun 2, 2020 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] China will fully implement its commitment to nationally determined contributions (NDCs) on climate change...

Jun 2, 2020 12:29 PM
Transport

VW closes US$2.6b investment in self-driving startup Argo AI

[BENGALURU] German automaker Volkswagen AG has closed its US$2.6 billion investment in Argo AI, the Pittsburgh-based...

Jun 2, 2020 12:18 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader calls out 'double standards' on national security, points to US

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments of "double standards" in their reaction to...

Jun 2, 2020 11:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Axington shares rise after Dorr's cash offer, briefly push past offer price

SHARES in Catalist-listed Axington Inc, formerly known as Axcelasia, rose as high as 21.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.