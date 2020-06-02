Japan has no immediate plan to issue 'corona-bonds': Aso

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japan has no immediate plan to issue "corona-bonds," or bonds issued specifically to cover the cost of combating the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
"We're able to sell bonds in markets in the current form without much disruption," Mr Aso told...
