You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan has no plan to issue digital currencies now but will deepen research

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 12:27 PM

[TOKYO] Japan has no plans now to issue central bank digital currencies but must deepen research on the possibility, the government's top spokesman said on Friday.

Major central banks across the world are studying the idea of issuing digital currencies amid the popularity of Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies.

"At present, we don't have any specific plans to issue CBDCs. But this is something we obviously need to consider in a world of digitalisation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

Japan has been cautious about moving too quickly on digital currencies given the social disruptions it could cause in a country that has one of the most cash-loving populations in the world.

But China's steady progress toward issuing digital currency has prompted the government to reconsider, and pledge in this year's policy platform to look closer at the idea.

SEE ALSO

Japan's real wages fall for sixth straight month as pandemic bites

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The BOJ's efforts to catch up include creating a new team focusing on issuing digital currency and conducting joint research with other central banks.

"The Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries will deepen scrutiny on the need" for issuing such digital currencies and their impact on the financial system, Mr Kato said.

Yoshihide Suga, who became prime minister last month, has made digitalisation and administrative reforms among key policy priorities for his administration.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 12:17 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS and STB to launch tourism promotions, digitalise local businesses

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and DBS are partnering to stimulate domestic tourism demand in the immediate term...

Oct 9, 2020 11:56 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande's steep holiday discounts could squeeze margins

[NEW YORK] China Evergrande Group shares fell after the embattled developer completed about 71 per cent of it sales...

Oct 9, 2020 11:46 AM
Technology

Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has added eight more technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Pte Ltd and...

Oct 9, 2020 11:42 AM
Transport

Waymo opens robo-taxi service to the public in US city

[SAN FRANCISCO] Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, opened its robo-taxi project to the...

Oct 9, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift on stimulus uncertainty after Trump U-turn

[HONG KONG] Asian investors moved cautiously on Friday on uncertainty about the chances of a fresh US stimulus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Fincy's overlapping ranks raise concerns about structure

Singapore equities open flat on Friday; STI inches up 0.02%

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for