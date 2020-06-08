You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan hopes to draft G-7 joint statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong: source

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:36 PM

[TOKYO] Japan hopes to draft a joint statement on China's new security legislation on Hong Kong at the next Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministers' meeting, a Japanese government source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier that Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with "deep concern" following the passage by China of a new law for the Hong Kong which could endanger the city's special autonomy and freedoms.

"Hong Kong is an extremely important partner in terms of both tight economic ties and human relations, and it is important that the original system of 'one nation, two systems' be upheld and things proceed stably and democratically," he said in parliament.

His comments followed a Kyodo news agency report on Sunday that cited officials from Britain, the United States and other countries as saying Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for the new law.

Tokyo is in a sensitive situation regarding the US-China tension over Hong Kong as it plans for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally set for April but postponed over the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Another Japanese government source familiar with the matter said Japan did not participate in the joint statement partly because of "rather short notice" and partly in order to focus on efforts by the G-7, rather then the signatories.

"Japan took the position to do what it has to do independently, in this case because of, first, time constraints, and secondly, our basic position is that we emphasise our efforts in the G-7," the source told Reuters.

Japan had expressed concern about Beijing's move in a statement on May 28, the day China passed the law, and called in the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.

Other countries had expressed appreciation for Japan's independent efforts, and it received no complaints, added the source, who sought anonymity because the matter was sensitive.

"We've expressed our opinions this way directly and promptly to China at a high level and have made our opinions quite clear to international society," Yoshihide Suga, the chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

German cabinet speeds up stimulus package

Spain's economy heads for recession with sharp Q2 contraction, Bank of Spain says

Construction, marine and process sectors identified for Covid-19 surveillance testing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Japan to adopt selective, rather than blanket, approach in coronavirus tests

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 09:27 PM
Government & Economy

German cabinet speeds up stimulus package

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition is speeding up the implementation of its giant stimulus...

Jun 8, 2020 09:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia to end voluntary cuts on top of Opec+ pact

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia will boost output in July to match its output Opec quota while ending voluntary deeper cuts as...

Jun 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Transport

Austria strikes 450m euro bailout deal for Lufthansa unit: sources

[VIENNA] Austria has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450...

Jun 8, 2020 09:09 PM
Consumer

Chinese liquor makers seek listings as investors keep spirits up

[SHANGHAI] Two more liquor makers have sought listings in China, riding a wave of investor enthusiasm over spirit...

Jun 8, 2020 09:02 PM
Technology

Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies has launched a British advertising blitz to highlight its role in building the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.