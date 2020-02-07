You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan household spending falls 4.8% y-o-y in December

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 8:07 AM

nz_supermarket_070235.jpg
Japanese household spending fell 4.8 per cent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.7 per cent decline.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japanese household spending fell at a much faster pace than expected in December, sliding for the third straight month in a sign consumers are having a hard time coping with a sales tax hike.

The world's third-largest economy is struggling to regain momentum after last October's sales tax hike led consumers to curb spending. China's coronavirus epidemic poses a new threat to the global growth outlook and Japan's output and exports.

Household spending slipped 4.8 per cent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, coming in well below a median forecast for a 1.7 per cent decline.

Following the tax hike to 10 per cent from 8 per cent, the first such rise in four and a half years, it tumbled 5.1 per cent in October, the fastest pace of decline since March 2016, and dropped 2.0 per cent in November.

Japanese policymakers are hoping on a recovery in domestic demand largely fuelled by resilience in consumer spending to help soften the blow to businesses' profits from a delayed pick-up in global growth.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan deputy governor says vigilant against coronavirus impact on global trade

Stronger consumer spending is also needed to help achieve the Bank of Japan's elusive 2 per cent price target.

Sluggish wage recovery is leading to further worries about private spending, with inflation-adjusted real wages falling 0.9 per cent to also drop for a third month in December.

For the whole of 2019, real wages also lost 0.9 per cent, reversing a 0.2 per cent gain in 2018, the data showed.

While Friday's reading excludes the impact on spending from the virus outbreak originating in China, analysts expect it will hurt consumption in the coming months as tourism takes a hit.

Japan's economy is expected to have shrunk in the fourth quarter last year due to fallout from the sales tax hike and a powerful typhoon, after it had expanded an upwardly revised annualised 1.8 per cent in the July-September period.

A preliminary US-China trade deal had raised hopes globally of a let-up in the pressure facing businesses worldwide, in particular export-reliant nations like Japan.

But uncertainty on how the spread of the coronavirus could affect China - a major engine of global growth - has now cast doubt on the BOJ's optimistic economic projection.

The BOJ expects the economy to recover this year, holding onto hope that global growth will rebound around mid-year and provide a lift to exports.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Germany, France spur EU for competition law overhaul

Are Singapore's foreign labour source markets diversified enough?

Foreign workers who flout LOA face permit revocation

Two new cases of infection; 1 existing case in intensive care

Deeper but shorter hit to global growth than Sars: StanChart

Virus to hit aviation more than Sars: Khaw

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 08:14 AM
Consumer

T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms

[BENGALURU] T-Mobile US Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, as the wireless...

Feb 7, 2020 08:11 AM
Consumer

UK shops report biggest sales jump in 6 years: BDO

[LONDON] British retailers had their biggest increase in sales in six years in January as Prime Minister Boris...

Feb 7, 2020 08:09 AM
Technology

Pinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates

[BENGALURU] Image sharing company Pinterest Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on...

Feb 7, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Online dating goes mainstream despite some doubts: US survey

[WASHINGTON] Americans' use of online apps and dating websites to meet potential partners is growing even if many...

Feb 7, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Germany, France spur EU for competition law overhaul

[BRUSSELS] The EU's biggest powers have urged the European Commission to accelerate reform of an anti-trust law to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly