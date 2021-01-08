You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan household spending posts surprise gain in Nov, rises for second month

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 8:20 AM

nz_jpsupermarket_080156.jpg
Japan's household spending unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, as consumer sentiment showed further signs of recovery from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, as consumer sentiment showed further signs of recovery from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A one-month state of emergency for the Tokyo area approved by the government on Thursday is likely to hurt the recovery in domestic demand, with some analysts expecting the economy to fall into contraction in the first quarter of this year.

Household spending rose 1.1 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, beating a median forecast for a 1.5 per cent decline.

That marked the second month of expansion following a 1.9 per cent gain in October. Household spending slipped 1.8 per cent in November from the previous month, with demand for services such as travel tours being hurt by a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Household spending had already been under pressure throughout most of last year, due to the heavy hit of the Covid-19 crisis and after the government in October 2019 raised the country's nationwide sales tax.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest data is likely to provide some relief to policymakers facing a challenge in overcoming the health crisis and achieving the government's growth targets.

The government last month raised its real economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year starting April to 4.0 per cent thanks to its latest stimulus package aimed at boosting an economic recovery, up from its previous forecast of 3.4 per cent growth.

The spending outlook is clouded by sluggishness in workers'wages, with data on Thursday showing inflation-adjusted real wages dropped for the ninth consecutive month in November, down 1.1 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

That data also showed overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, in November contracted for the 15th straight month, down 10.3 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Federal Reserve's Bullard expects ongoing economic recovery as vaccines take hold

Pelosi says removing Trump 'emergency of highest magnitude'

Biden calls Capitol protests one of 'darkest days' in US history

US suspends tariffs on French goods in digital tax dispute

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte

[LONDON] A wave of optimism washed over bosses of major British companies in December, ahead of a tightening of...

Jan 8, 2021 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as risk-on investor sentiment...

Jan 8, 2021 08:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

SEMBCORP Industries' India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) has clinched a 400 megawatt (MW) solar...

Jan 8, 2021 08:17 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics forecasts 25.7% jump in Q4 operating profit

[SEOUL] South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics flagged a jump of more than a quarter in fourth-quarter...

Jan 8, 2021 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence opposes using the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for