You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan household spending, real wages extend Covid-driven declines

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 9:02 AM

nz_jpsupermarket_091058.jpg
Japan's household spending fell for an 11th straight month in August and real wages marked half a year of declines, as consumers struggled to return to their pre-pandemic purchasing habits.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending fell for an 11th straight month in August and real wages marked half a year of declines, as consumers struggled to return to their pre-pandemic purchasing habits.

Analysts see the economy picking up from the slump caused by the coronavirus but weak spending and wage figures highlight the challenges new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces as he works to revive the economy.

Household spending declined 6.9 per cent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, matching a median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The pace of decline slowed after hitting a record 16.2 per cent in May, when people stayed at home to prevent the virus infection under the nationwide shutdown.

The government lifted the emergency measures in late May and business activity has gradually resumed.

SEE ALSO

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Compared with the previous month, household spending rose 1.7 per cent in August after a 6.5 per cent decline in July.

Separate data on Friday showed the nation's inflation-adjusted real wages fell 1.4 per cent in August from a year earlier, down for the sixth straight month, reflecting a big drop in overtime.

The economy tumbled deeper into recession in the June quarter as the coronavirus jolted global demand and analysts say it will take time for pre-pandemic levels of activity to return.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

Trudeau fears 'disruptions' in event of tight US vote result

Canada announces C$590m investment in Ford electric car plant

Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern

EU lawmakers break off talks with states on European recovery plan

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 08:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience

[BOSTON] Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday the energy sector will bounce back one day but...

Oct 9, 2020 08:51 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Oct 9, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

[BENGALURU] British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is planning for a UK-wide carbon tax that could raise billions of...

Oct 9, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau fears 'disruptions' in event of tight US vote result

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday his government feared "some disruptions" if the...

Oct 9, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for