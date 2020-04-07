You are here

Japan households gloomiest on outlook since 2008: BOJ survey

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 1:23 PM

Japanese households were the gloomiest on the economic outlook since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, a quarterly central bank survey for March showed on Tuesday, adding to woes for an economy feeling the strain from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

An index gauging households' sentiment on the economy a year from now stood at -42.2, down from -32.6 in December to hit the lowest level since December 2008, according to the survey conducted between Feb. 6 and March 3.

Of those surveyed, 68.4 per cent expect prices to rise from a year ago, down from 73.3 per cent to hit the lowest level since March 2017, the survey showed.

REUTERS

