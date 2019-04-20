You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan inflation edges higher but BOJ still in a bind

This year the BOJ could fine-tune its policy if other economic indicators worsen further, say economists
Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190420_JAPAN20A_3759138.jpg
The BOJ is expected to forecast next week that inflation will remain below its target through the fiscal year that ends in March 2022, sources say.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

JAPAN'S core inflation picked up slightly in March from a year earlier, but remained distant from the Bank of Japan's ambitious 2 per cent target in a sign of rising pressure on the central bank.

Over the past year, policymakers have had to contend with a slowdown in global demand as the US-China tariff war put a dent in world trade and hit Japanese exporters. This has made the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) task of generating inflation even more difficult.

Data released on Friday showed a 0.8 per cent increase in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, compared with a median market forecast of 0.7 per cent. In February, annual core consumer inflation hit 0.7 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An index the BOJ focuses on - the so-called core-core CPI that strips away the effect of both volatile food and energy costs - rose 0.4 per cent in March, matching the annual increase in February.

The central bank is in a bind. Years of heavy money printing have dried up bond market liquidity and hurt commercial banks' profits, stoking concerns that its massive easing programme is not sustainable.

"There simply is not enough momentum towards 2 per cent inflation, because wages are not rising that much," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "The BOJ became passive last year because it was worried about banks' earnings. This year the BOJ could fine-tune its policy if other economic indicators worsen further."

Subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind its counterparts in dialling back stimulus, including the US where monetary policy had a bigger impact. Some economists also argue that the BOJ has little ammunition left to fight another serious economic downturn.

There is also a growing view in markets that core consumer inflation may grind to a halt in coming months as recent oil price falls push down gas and electricity bills.

Such a scenario could put the central bank under pressure to come up with some measures to buoy prices.

The BOJ is expected to forecast next week that inflation will remain below its target through the fiscal year that ends in March 2022, sources say. At a two-day policy meeting ending April 25, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain its pledge to guide short-term rates at minus 0.1 per cent and long-term yields around zero under a policy dubbed yield curve control.

The BOJ has notched up its warning against the rising drawbacks of its policy.

In a semi-annual report analysing the banking system on Wednesday, it said that nearly 60 per cent of regional banks could suffer net losses a decade from now if corporate borrowing keeps falling in line with the current trend. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening