Japan Jan core machinery orders down 5.4% month-on-month

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 8:26 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders fell 5.4 per cent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fall was larger than the median estimate of a 1.7 per cent decline in a Reuters poll of economists. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 2.9 per cent in January, versus the median estimate of a 2.3 per cent fall.

