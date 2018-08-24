You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan July inflation stagnates, lacks demand-driven support

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 8:21 AM

BP_Japan_240818_34.jpg
Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month's gain, adding to evidence the central bank is making little headway in achieving its elusive 2 per cent price target.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month's gain, adding to evidence the central bank is making little headway in achieving its elusive 2 per cent price target.

Subdued wage and price growth have forced the BOJ to extend its massive stimulus programme despite the rising risks of the policy, such as the hit to bank profits from near-zero rates.

The BOJ last month conceded that inflation will miss its elusive 2 per cent target until early 2021 and took steps to make its policy framework more sustainable.

The rise in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil prices but excludes volatile fresh food prices, fell slightly short of a median market forecast for a 0.9 per cent gain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The so-called core-core inflation index, a more closely watched gauge the BOJ uses to strip away the effect of both energy and fresh food costs, was up 0.3 per cent year-on-year in July after rising 0.2 per cent in June, government data showed on Friday.

The data underscores the challenge the central bank faces in eradicating an entrenched deflationary mindset that discourages firms from raising prices for fear of scaring away cost-sensitive consumers.

Wage growth remains key. While intensifying labour shortages force companies to hike hourly pay for temporary workers, they remain reluctant to raise permanent workers' salaries for fear of incurring higher fixed costs.

Japan's economy rebounded in the second quarter from a contraction in the first three months of this year thanks to robust household and business spending.

Real wages rose at their fastest pace in more than 21 years in June, thanks mostly to higher bonus payments, offering policymakers some hope that consumption will gain momentum and encourage firms to raise prices.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US-Mexico Nafta talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

Australian dollar may be en route to 70 US cents

US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in

Australia PM's party expected to force leadership vote on Friday

New A*Star facility enables firms to test advanced manufacturing technologies

Contingency plans announced if Britain crashes out with no Brexit deal

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening