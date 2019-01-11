You are here

Japan likely to revise budget due to wage data flaws: Finance Ministry

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 11:00 AM

Japan's government is likely to revise its budget draft for the next fiscal year to pay for a shortfall of employment insurance benefits caused by flaws in the country's wage data, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.
[TOKYO] Japan's government is likely to revise its budget draft for the next fiscal year to pay for a shortfall of employment insurance benefits caused by flaws in the country's wage data, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

The likely budget revision - a rare move - follows the revelation that the labour ministry has underestimated workers' average wages for years. The data is used to set levels of unemployment benefits paid partly by state coffers.

