You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan machinery orders rise, Covid-19 emergency clouds outlook

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:59 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, government data showed, although a renewed coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and 10 other areas may cool business appetite for capital spending.

The surprise gain in core orders, a key indicator of capital expenditure, could be a temporary relief to policymakers hoping for corporate investment to spur a private demand-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy.

The Cabinet Office data out Thursday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 1.5 per cent in November from October, led by increased demand for chip-making equipment and computers, possibly backed by people working from home.

It was a second straight month of gains and compared with economists' median estimate of a 6.2 per cent drop, following a 17.1 per cent jump in the previous month.

However, Japanese firms could grow cautious about boosting capital expenditure due to dwindling corporate profits, which could be further affected by a state of emergency implemented in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures through Feb 7.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude volatile ships and electric power utilities, declined 11.3 per cent in November, the Cabinet office data found.

By sector, orders from manufacturers fell 2.4 per cent month-on-month, while those from non-manufacturers grew 5.6 per cent from the previous month, the data showed.

The government raised its assessment on machinery orders, saying they showed a pick-up move. Previously it said orders had stopped falling.

Japan's economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter from its deepest postwar slump, thanks to pick-ups in exports and private consumption, which makes up more than half the economy.

But some analysts flagged the risk of a double-dip recession ahead given the current third wave of coronavirus infections.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Disneyland opens mass Covid-19 vaccination centre

Saudi crown prince says kingdom offers US$6t investment opportunities over next decade

UK's Johnson warns against 'unthinking sinophobia' in China ties

US Q1 budget deficit surges to record US$573b amid pandemic

US vaccinates 10 million against Covid but remains behind target

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 08:55 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust obtains S$50m green loan from DBS to finance lyf one-north

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) has obtained a five-year S$50 million green loan from DBS to finance its maiden...

Jan 14, 2021 08:55 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines raises US$500m in US dollar debt debut

[HONG KONG] Singapore Airlines has raised US$500 million in its first US dollar bond issue, which the company will...

Jan 14, 2021 08:45 AM
Technology

Parler asks US court to order Amazon to restore service to social media app

[WASHINGTON] Parler, a social media outlet favoured by some supporters of US President Donald Trump, urged a court...

Jan 14, 2021 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

THE limit of Keppel DC Reit's multicurrency medium term note (MTN) programme has been raised to S$2 billion from S$...

Jan 14, 2021 08:34 AM
Real Estate

UK housing market boom starts to fade: survey

[LONDON] A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, dampened by new Covid-19 lockdowns and the coming...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for