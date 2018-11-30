You are here

Japan Oct industrial output rises 2.9% m-o-m

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 8:04 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's industrial output rose 2.9 per cent in October, reversing the prior month's decline caused by natural disasters, government data showed on Friday, in a sign factory activity is on track for recovery.

That compared with a median market forecast of a 1.2 per cent increase, and followed a revised 0.4 per cent drop in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 0.6 per cent in November and increase 2.2 per cent in December, the data showed.

REUTERS

