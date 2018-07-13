You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan PM meets rain disaster survivors, pledges more aid

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 12:44 PM

JAPAN-WEATHER-RAIN-095629.jpg
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met on Friday with survivors of devastating rains that killed at least 204 people in flash flooding and landslides, as the government pledged more aid.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met on Friday with survivors of devastating rains that killed at least 204 people in flash flooding and landslides, as the government pledged more aid.

The toll from the record rainfall has continued to rise, as rescue workers dig through the debris and find the remains of dozens of people reported missing.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Friday that the toll was now 204 dead, with 28 people still missing.

Around 73,000 rescue workers including police and troops "are working as hard as they can, with the priority on saving lives", he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Abe, who earlier this week cancelled a foreign tour, travelled for a second time to areas hit by the disaster.

Television footage showed him visiting Seiyo in Ehime prefecture, where he visited homes damaged in the disaster and talked to residents trying to clean up.

On Friday morning, meeting with the government's taskforce on the disaster, Mr Abe pledged new assistance.

The government has already said it will tap around US$18 million in reserve funds from this year's budget, and Mr Abe said US$312 million in tax grants would be disbursed early to local governments in affected areas.

"I want local governments in disaster-hit areas to do all they can for emergency assistance and reconstruction, without hesitating to spend," he said.

The financial cost of the disaster is still being calculated, but the agriculture ministry said Friday it has assessed losses of at least US$207 million.

That figure is likely to rise further as clean-up operations continue and the scale of the damage becomes clear.

It "could be the tip of the iceberg, as we are still unable to go and inspect fields," ministry official Yasuhisa Hamanaka told AFP.

Agriculture Minister Ken Saito said the cost of some vegetables had already shot up between 10-30 per cent and that the ministry would be "closely monitoring" price hikes.

The size of the toll in what is now Japan's worst weather-related disaster in over three decades has prompted questions about whether authorities were properly prepared and acted effectively.

The English-language Japan Times daily noted that the flooding that engulfed one district of Kurashiki in Okayama prefecture was in line with forecasts from local authorities.

But "evacuation orders were issued by the city to residents in some areas of the district just minutes before the breach of the embankment took place," the newspaper said in an editorial.

"We need to scrutinise our defences against such disasters, identify the weak points and fix them."

AFP

Government & Economy

US Commerce Secretary Ross to sell all stocks after ethics office warning

China's trade surplus with US swells in June

Malaysian kicked out of Australia for 'extreme depravity' videos

China's H1 trade with North Korea falls 59.2% y-o-y in yuan terms

Social inequality, rising China among key trends flagged by DBS chief, conference panellists

Blast at Chinese chemical plant kills 19

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
5 Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates

nz-heng-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore’s finance sector can support Asian development but risk management also key: Heng Swee Keat

Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening