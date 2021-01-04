You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 8:43 AM
UPDATED Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 11:50 AM

rk_japan-covid_040121.jpg
Japan saw a record 4,520 new cases on Dec 31 in a fresh wave of infections, prompting the capital, Tokyo, and three neighbouring prefectures to seek an emergency declaration from the national government.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday the government would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases climb and strain the country’s medical system.  

Japan saw a record 4,520 new cases on Dec 31 in a fresh...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Brexit plans to be tested as festive period ends

Japan snaps 19-month decline in factory activity in Dec: PMI

Singapore GDP shrinks 5.8% in 2020; contraction slowed in Q4

US may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout: official

Trump heard on tape urging state official to 'find' votes for him

Canada surges from 500,000 to 600,000 Covid-19 cases in two weeks

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 11:53 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects Singapore banks to benefit from pick-up in credit growth this year

CGS-CIMB has reiterated its "overweight" call on Singapore's banking sector in anticipation of a pickup in business...

Jan 4, 2021 11:25 AM
Consumer

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600m: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition for US$600 million and is planning...

Jan 4, 2021 11:25 AM
Technology

China's three big telcos slide on NYSE's move to delist ADRs

[HONG KONG] China's state-owned telecommunications companies declined in Hong Kong after the New York Stock Exchange...

Jan 4, 2021 11:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin trades at US$33,176 following 800% surge

[TOKYO] Bitcoin traded at US$33,176 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of US$34,800 on Sunday as...

Jan 4, 2021 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits two-month high as greenback, real yields face pressure

[SINGAPORE] Gold pushed above US$1,900 an ounce to hit the highest level in almost two months, aided by a weaker US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for