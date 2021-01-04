Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday the government would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases climb and strain the country’s medical system.
Japan saw a record 4,520 new cases on Dec 31 in a fresh...
