You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan PM Suga shies away from calling state of emergency as virus cases rise

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 8:22 AM

rk_YoshihideSuga_221220.jpg
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to enter a national state of emergency, even as health groups declared their own state of emergency for the medical system, as Covid-19 infection rates continue to rise.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to enter a national state of emergency, even as health groups declared their own state of emergency for the medical system, as Covid-19 infection rates continue to rise.

Mr Suga said on Monday evening the head of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New coronavirus variant not out of control, says WHO

US charges Libyan 'bombmaker' over 1988 Lockerbie attack

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

First shipment of Covid-19 vaccine lands in Singapore on SIA flight from Brussels

UK, Europe stocks dive with new movement curbs

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street as coronavirus worries...

Dec 22, 2020 08:21 AM
Garage

Self-driving startup Ouster nears US$1.9b deal to go public: sources

[BENGALURU] Ouster Inc, a US startup that makes lidar sensors for self-driving cars and smart cities, is nearing a...

Dec 22, 2020 07:14 AM
Technology

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

[BENGALURU] Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco and VMware on Monday joined Facebook's legal battle against...

Dec 22, 2020 07:11 AM
Transport

US airlines prepare employee recalls as relief nears; United calls them 'temporary'

[CHICAGO] American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of...

Dec 22, 2020 07:08 AM
Consumer

Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale: WSJ

[BENGALURU] US movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for