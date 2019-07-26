You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan police raid arson suspect's residence

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 1:14 PM

BP_KyotoAnimation_260719_45.jpg
Japanese police on Friday raided the home of the main suspect in a deadly arson attack that killed 34 people at an anime firm in Kyoto, media reports said.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japanese police on Friday raided the home of the main suspect in a deadly arson attack that killed 34 people at an anime firm in Kyoto, media reports said.

The suspect, identified publicly by police in a rare move as Shinji Aoba, reportedly remains in hospital in serious condition with burns from the blaze he is alleged to have started.

The horrifying inferno on July 18 killed 34 people, most of them believed to be in their 20s and 30s, and police have said the case is being treated as arson and murder.

On Friday, public broadcaster NHK said Kyoto police raided Aoba's apartment in Saitama north of Tokyo, with footage showing a handful of police officers wearing white gloves arriving at the flat with large plastic boxes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the suspect's claim that Kyoto Animation, the company targeted, stole an idea from his novel, no link between the firm and Aoba has been found, local media said.

Aoba, who was found with burns all over his body, is still in critical condition and receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Osaka.

Police are reportedly searching for clues for any motive and how the crime was carried out.

Contacted by AFP, a Kyoto police spokesman could not immediately confirm the raid nor Aoba's condition.

Kyoto Animation is a firm well-known among anime fans for its role in producing popular TV anime series including "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" and "K-ON!"

Most of the 34 people killed are believed to be employees of the anime studio, and people are continuing to arrive at the scene to lay flowers and offer prayers.

AFP

Government & Economy

Two Hong Kong police officers cleared in 2014 beating of protester

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

China accuses FedEx of 'holding up' Huawei parcels

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

Japan could rule to remove South Korea from white list trade status as early as Aug 2: Kyodo

Nearly 30% more HDB resale flats sold in Q2 as prices dip for 4th straight quarter

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Must Read

nz_factorys_260723.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

nz_rafflesplace_260719.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

BP_dyson_260719_38.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

Billionaire Dyson to buy second lavish Singapore property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly