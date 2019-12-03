You are here

Japan preparing 13 trillion yen economic stimulus package: sources

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 9:05 AM

The Japanese government is looking to finalise an economic stimulus package totalling 13 trillion yen (S$162.8 billion) to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with big natural disasters, two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Including private-sector and other spending, the package would come to around 25 trillion yen, they told Reuters, declining to be identified because the package has not been finalised.

Public broadcaster NHK said the 13 trillion yen figure includes the use of 3 trillion yen from fiscal investment and loan programmes. A final decision on the package could be made as early as Thursday, NHK said.

