You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan rescuers go house to house as flood toll hits 141

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 11:40 AM

BP_JapRescue_100718_57.jpg
Rescue workers carried out house-to-house searches on Tuesday in the increasingly unlikely hope of finding survivors after days of deadly floods and landslides that have claimed 141 lives in one of Japan's worst weather-related disasters for decades.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KURASHIKI, Japan] Rescue workers carried out house-to-house searches on Tuesday in the increasingly unlikely hope of finding survivors after days of deadly floods and landslides that have claimed 141 lives in one of Japan's worst weather-related disasters for decades.

The record downpours that began last week have stopped and receding flood waters have laid bare the destruction that has cut a swathe through the west of the country.

In the city of Kurashiki, the flooding engulfed entire districts at one point, forcing some people to their rooftops to wait for rescue.

By Tuesday morning, rescue workers were going door-to-door, looking for survivors - or victims - of the disaster.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's what we call a grid operation, where we are checking every single house to see if there are people still trapped inside them," an official with the local Okayama prefecture government told AFP.

"We know it's a race against time, we are trying as hard as we can."

In the Mabi district of Kurashiki, the water left behind a fine yellow silt that has transformed the area into moonscape.

Cars driving through kicked up clouds of dust. People walking around wore medical masks or covered their mouths with small towels to protect themselves against the particulates.

Stores were still closed, and inside one barber's shop the red sofas, customer chairs, and standing hairdryers were all covered with the same silt.

Fumiko Inokuchi, 61, was inside her home, sorting though the damage caused by floods that submerged the entire first floor.

She escaped the house on Saturday, crossing the street to take shelter in a three-storey care home for the elderly, from where she watched in horror as the waters rose.

"I saw my house sink underwater and I couldn't do anything at all, there was just nothing I could do. I felt helpless," she said, retrieving a photo of her children playing baseball.

"I got married here, and we built this house two years afterwards. We raised our three small sons to adulthood here, there are so many memories," she said, her eyes welling with tears.

NEW DANGERS FROM HEAT

The crisis is the deadliest rain-related disaster in over three decades, and one that has sparked national grief.

On Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled a four-stop foreign trip as the death toll rose.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that at least 141 people had been killed. Media said dozens more remained missing and the tally was expected to rise further.

Around 75,000 police, firemen and troops have been deployed in the search and rescue operation across parts of central and western Japan, Suga said, warning that hot weather posed new risks.

Thousands of people remain in shelters after authorities issued evacuation orders for as many of five million residents, and local authorities in some areas were offering drinking water and bathing services for those in homes without their own supply.

"It will be over 35 Celsius in some areas... Please be careful about heatstroke if you're doing reconstruction outdoors, and continue to be vigilant about landslides," Mr Suga said.

The government said it would tap around US$20 million in reserve funds to provide aid to those affected by the disaster. Mr Abe was expected to visit the areas in coming days.

AFP

Government & Economy

Rain adds urgency to rescue of last five trapped in Thai cave

China June PPI up 4.7%, tops forecasts, CPI up 1.9%

Elon Musk brings mini-sub for Thailand cave rescue

Foreign funds keep pouring into China despite the yuan's jitters

World Cup fever fuels UK spending on televisions, pub drinks

Pound dives against US dollar after Brexit ministers quit

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

BP_SGcondo_100718_52.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening