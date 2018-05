Japan has notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that it reserves the right to take counter measures against US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Tokyo will make any decision on the actual implementation of "rebalancing" measures based on further US steps and their possible impact on Japanese companies, the ministry said in a statement.

