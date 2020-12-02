You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan residents to get free Covid-19 vaccine

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 3:14 PM

file7d9rmflootg10rgij23a.jpg
Japan will give free coronavirus vaccines to all of its residents under a bill passed Wednesday, as the nation battles record numbers of daily cases.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan will give free coronavirus vaccines to all of its residents under a bill passed Wednesday, as the nation battles record numbers of daily cases.

The bill, which says the government will cover all vaccine costs for Japan's 126 million residents, was approved by the upper house...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Vietnam says recent typhoons caused 192 deaths, 30t dong damages

Biden would not immediately remove Phase One trade agreement with China: NYT

US says ready for immediate domestic shipment of Covid-19 vaccines

US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Olympics: Nikkei

House seen backing bill that could block Chinese firms from US securities markets

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 03:07 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares post record closing high on chip sector outlook

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped to a record closing high on Wednesday, helped by chip makers after Micron...

Dec 2, 2020 03:03 PM
Technology

Xiaomi shares sink 12% after US$3.1b sale disclosure delay

[HONG KONG] Xiaomi Corp dropped the most ever in Hong Kong after China's No 2 smartphone maker raised US$3.1 billion...

Dec 2, 2020 02:53 PM
Consumer

JD.com, Carlyle among bidders for CJ Group's US$1b China logistics business: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese online retailer JD.com, delivery company SF Group and Carlyle are bidding for South Korean...

Dec 2, 2020 02:43 PM
Real Estate

New York suburbs see condo-buying boom as houses get too pricey

[NEW YORK] The homebuying boom in New York's suburbs is spreading to condos.

Dec 2, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle (EV)-only platform...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

Taiwan says economy to rebound; 2021 rate increase depends on situation

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for