Japan residents to get free Covid-19 vaccine

[TOKYO] Japan will give free coronavirus vaccines to all of its residents under a bill passed Wednesday, as the nation battles record numbers of daily cases.
The bill, which says the government will cover all vaccine costs for Japan's 126 million residents, was approved by the upper house...
