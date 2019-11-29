Japan sales tax hike didn't cause big front-loading, pullback in spending: minister

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that last month's sales tax hike did not cause a big front-loading of purchases or a subsequent pullback in consumption.

[TOKYO] Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that last month's sales tax hike did not cause a big front-loading of purchases or a subsequent pullback in consumption.

However, Mr Nishimura said the economic slowdown overseas warranted attention as it has caused a decline in exports and factory output. He added that the government needed to take seamless steps to support private consumption with an economic package it plans to compile next month.

REUTERS