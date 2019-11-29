You are here

Japan sales tax hike didn't cause big front-loading, pullback in spending: minister

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 9:10 AM

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that last month's sales tax hike did not cause a big front-loading of purchases or a subsequent pullback in consumption.
However, Mr Nishimura said the economic slowdown overseas warranted attention as it has caused a decline in exports and factory output. He added that the government needed to take seamless steps to support private consumption with an economic package it plans to compile next month.

