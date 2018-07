Shoko Asahara, the leader of the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out a deadly sarin attack on Tokyo's subway in 1995, was executed on Friday, local media reported.

The justice ministry could not immediately confirm that Asahara had been executed. He had been on death row for over a decade for the attack that killed 13 people and injured thousands more.

AFP