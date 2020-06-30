Japan says coronavirus border controls in place, adding 18 countries to entry ban

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[TOKYO] The Japanese government said existing border restrictions would remain in place except in cases involving humanitarian reasons.
The country said it would add 18 countries to its entry ban from July 1, according to a June 29 posting on the foreign ministry website.
That...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes