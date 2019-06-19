You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan says G-20 summit to debate trade including WTO reform

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 12:02 PM

[TOKYO] Substantial discussions on trade, including reform of the World Trade Organization, will likely take place at a summit of Group of 20 major economies next week in Osaka, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

At a finance leaders' gathering held earlier this month, the G-20 countries issued a communique warning that trade and geopolitical tensions have "intensified" and that they stood ready to take further action against such risks.

While the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors discussed the impact trade tensions could have on the global economy, more substantial talks on trade policy will be made at the leaders' summit in Osaka, said Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice-finance minister for international affairs.

Mr Asakawa, who oversaw the G-20 finance leaders' gathering, also said there was a shared understanding in the group that members would accept any exchange-rate moves driven by ultra-easy monetary policies as long as the measures are not directly aimed at manipulating currencies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Bank of Japan's ultra-easy policy is aimed at beating deflation, not at manipulating exchange rates. That's understood widely among the G-20 economies," Mr Asakawa told a news conference.

Japan is chair of this year's G-20 meetings.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trade tensions kick Asian business confidence to 10-year low

Xi hails friendship with North Korea in state newspaper

Trump continues to poke Federal Reserve as policy meet opens

Trump launches 2020 reelection campaign, calling US 'envy of the world'

Euthanasia law comes into effect in first Australia state

China rejects claims fracking caused Sichuan quake: state media

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_DBS_190619_71_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% following Moody's report that Singapore banks can stand their ground against fintechs

nwy_sgx1_190619_43_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, Keppel Reit, Raffles Education, Sembcorp Industries

BT_20190619_ABEVONIK19_3812605.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik to make more animal feed ingredients here

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening