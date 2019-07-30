You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan says GDP growth could slow to 0.9% on weakening global demand

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S government slashed its economic growth forecast for this year largely due to weaker exports, in a sign the protracted US-China trade war is taking a bigger toll on the world's third-largest economy.

But the forecast, which serves as a basis for compiling the state budget and the government's fiscal policy, was still nearly twice as high as private-sector projections.

The economy is now expected to expand 0.9 per cent in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year ending in March 2020, according to the Cabinet Office's projections, presented at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy - the government's top economic panel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That marked a downgrade from the government's previous forecast of 1.3 per cent growth. The government estimated 1.2 per cent growth for the following fiscal year starting April 2020.

The government's growth projections are more bullish than those by the private sector. Market economists expect the economy to grow just 0.5 per cent in the current fiscal year and in fiscal 2020, the Cabinet Office said, due in part to contracting exports and the impact from a planned sales tax hike in October.

The downgrade largely stemmed from a slowdown in exports, which the government expects to grow just 0.5 per cent, compared to 3.0 per cent in the previous assessment in January.

This would make export growth for the current fiscal year the slowest since fiscal 2012, when they contracted with 1.7 per cent, according to a Cabinet Office official.

But the government saw the weakening exports being offset by robust corporate investment and private spending.

The government's projections come ahead of the Bank of Japan's quarterly review of its forecasts, to be released after its two-day policy meeting that concludes on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Office projected overall consumer inflation, which includes volatile fresh food and energy costs, at 0.7 per cent for this fiscal year and 0.8 per cent for the following year - remaining distant from the BOJ's 2 per cent target.

Japan's economy expanded at an annualised 2.2 per cent in the first quarter but many analysts predict growth will slow in the coming months due to the increasing external pressures. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

Grab to invest US$2b in Indonesia over a period of 5 years

Singapore to host over 50 countries at signing of namesake treaty

Cuba expands Internet access, but at a price

Singapore is ready with 'package' to help businesses, workers in sudden downturn: DPM

EC drops equivalence status; Singapore credit agencies can still access EU, says MAS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_JACHAN302G67_3848613.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Regulator raps Delong chairman, advisers over buyout debacle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly