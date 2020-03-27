Japan says no need now for state of emergency

[TOKYO] The Japanese government said on Friday there was no need now to declare a state of emergency, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the previous day described the coronavirus as a "national crisis" following a surge of cases in Tokyo.

Japan at this stage is not in a situation where it needs to issue an emergency declaration, top spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

Mr Abe has set up a new crisis task force, seen as a preliminary step towards declaring a state of emergency.

