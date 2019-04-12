You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan slams WTO ruling on South Korea Fukushima food row

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 10:24 AM

BP_Taro Kono_120419_26.jpg
Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged South Korea to "correct its policy" but acknowledged that Japan had now run out of legal recourse.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan on Friday attacked an "extremely regrettable" ruling by the World Trade Organization that upheld a ban by South Korea on some seafood from Fukushima imposed after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The WTO's highest court overturned an earlier judgement from 2018, handing Seoul a final victory in a legal battle that has dragged on for years.

"Even though the ruling did not acknowledge that South Korea's measures comply with the WTO rules, it is extremely regrettable that Japan's argument was not approved," said the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

"There is no change in Japan's position of demanding South Korea lift all the restriction measures, and we will pursue this via talks with South Korea," added the ministry in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged South Korea to "correct its policy" but acknowledged that Japan had now run out of legal recourse.

Fearing radioactive contamination, Seoul imposed a partial ban on seafood imports from the region after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Tokyo first took the row to the WTO in May 2015, requesting consultations - the first step under the global trade body's settlement system.

But talks broke down, prompting Japan to seek a WTO ruling in August 2015.

The WTO panel ruled in 2018 that South Korea should lift its ban but the so-called appellate court quashed this, the final word on the subject.

According to Fukushima authorities, four countries and regions - China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau - have maintained a ban on importing a broad range of locally-produced foods.

South Korea, Singapore, the United States and the Philippines have partial bans in place.

But the majority of other countries and regions - including the European Union - have lifted bans on imports or allow imports on condition that a certificate of inspection is attached.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to slower 1.3% growth in Q1: flash estimates

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS keeps monetary policy unchanged, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Mall Trust, China Jinjiang, Singapore Myanmar Investco

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening