You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to begin moving some off quarantined cruise ship

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 12:59 PM

AB_cruise1_140220.jpg
Japanese authorities were preparing on Friday to move some older passengers who test negative for new coronavirus off a quarantined cruise ship and into government-designated lodging.
PHOTO: AFP

[YOKOHAMA] Japanese authorities were preparing on Friday to move some older passengers who test negative for new coronavirus off a quarantined cruise ship and into government-designated lodging.

The move comes a day after the number of infections diagnosed on the Diamond Princess rose to 218, with fears growing for the health of some of the several hundred people on the ship aged 80 or over.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that the first passengers who want to leave the ship would be taken off later on Friday, though details of how many will come off and where they will go remain unclear.

Senior health ministry official Gaku Hashimoto boarded the ship on Friday morning to announce that all passengers "who are considered to be high risk in general health" would now be tested for the virus.

"Those who test positive will be transferred to the hospital. Those who test negative will - at the request of the individual - disembark and be transferred to accommodation provided by the government," he said in a statement in English read out by the ship's captain in a public broadcast.

SEE ALSO

China's coronavirus toll revised downward after deaths double-counted

"We are aware that many people are worried and concerned about the situation. However, to improve the situation as much as possible, the government is making its best efforts," the statement said.

There were more than 3,700 people on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast last week, but those diagnosed with the virus have been taken off the boat, along with some people suffering other health conditions requiring medical attention.

Ten of those hospitalised are now in serious condition, Mr Kato said on Friday.

Excluding the cases on the ship, and an infected quarantine officer, Japanese authorities have so far diagnosed 33 people with the newly named Covid-19, including a man in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

The newly diagnosed cases include a woman in her 80s whose positive test result emerged after she died in hospital.

The woman was reportedly the mother-in-law of a taxi driver in Tokyo who has also been diagnosed with the virus.

DOCTOR, PATIENT INFECTED 

A doctor in Wakayama prefecture and a patient who was treated in the hospital where the doctor worked have also been diagnosed.

Officials in the region said they were still not sure if the doctor had infected the patient.

"It is difficult to trace the route of the infection", governor Yoshinobu Nisaka told reporters.

He said officials were asking people in the area "to report suspicious cases of pneumonia so that we can immediately conduct tests".

The hospital has been closed to visitors and medical staff are now being tested for the virus, Nisaka added.

Despite the new infections, government officials sought to play down concerns about the spread of the virus in Japan.

"There is not enough epidemiological evidence to suggest that the epidemic is spreading inside Japan," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"We will keep collecting epidemiological information including on the routes of infection."

The Diamond Princess has been quarantined off Japan since early February after it emerged a former passenger who got off the boat in Hong Kong had tested positive for the virus.

The quarantine is due to end on February 19 and those on the ship have been mostly confined to their cabins and asked to wear masks and keep their distance from other passengers during brief outings on open deck.

Crew on board have expressed concern that their conditions - including shared cabins, bathrooms and workspaces - put them at greater risk of contracting the virus.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 12:43 PM
Technology

Vodafone wins legal battle for A$10.9b Australia merger with TPG Telecom

[SYDNEY] Australia's federal court approved a planned A$10.9 billion (S$10.18 billion) merger of Vodafone Group plc'...

Feb 14, 2020 12:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Proposed S$1.58b merger between Frasers' Reits on 'normal commercial terms': IFA

THE independent directors of both Frasers Logistics Trust's (FLT) and Frasers Commercial Trust's (FCOT) managers...

Feb 14, 2020 12:31 PM
Government & Economy

China's coronavirus toll revised downward after deaths double-counted

[BEIJING] China's death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic was revised downwards to 1,380 on Friday after...

Feb 14, 2020 12:11 PM
Stocks

Asia: Coronavirus fears rattle traders

[HONG KONG] Fears over the new coronavirus rattled investors in Asia on Friday as they struggled to work out if the...

Feb 14, 2020 11:45 AM
Government & Economy

CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for second quarter this year

[SINGAPORE] The interest rates that Central Provident Fund (CPF) members can earn on their various accounts will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly