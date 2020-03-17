You are here

Japan to order self-quarantine for all travellers from Europe: media

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 1:30 PM

AB_quarantine_170320.jpg
The Japanese government will ask all travellers from Europe, including its own citizens, to quarantine themselves for two weeks on arrival, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Japanese government will ask all travellers from Europe, including its own citizens, to quarantine themselves for two weeks on arrival, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday.

The government also will begin refusing entry of foreign nationals who have been in certain areas of Spain, Italy and Switzerland, as well as all of Ireland, the report said.

Citing an unknown number of government sources, the report said ministers would meet on Wednesday to make a formal decision. The report did not say when the measures would take effect.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not able to comment immediately.

REUTERS

