You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to ramp up public works spending to decade-high next year: Nikkei

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 7:10 AM

[TOKYO] Japan will ramp up public works spending to a decade-high next fiscal year as part of efforts to ease the hit to its economy from a scheduled sales tax hike in October 2019, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The government will spend over 3 trillion yen (S$36.8 billion) to repair aged infrastructure over the three years through March 2021, with one-third of that amount to be appropriated in next fiscal year's budget, the paper said, without citing sources.

That would put total public works spending for next fiscal year at around 7 trillion yen, up 20 per cent from the previous year and the highest level in a decade, the Nikkei said.

The increase would mark a turnaround from years of downtrend in public works spending, as Japan seeks to rein in its huge public debt, which is twice the size of its economy and the biggest among advanced economies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The total size of Japan's budget is likely to exceed a record 100 trillion yen next fiscal year, the paper said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to proceed with a twice-delayed increase in Japan's sales tax hike in October next year as part of efforts to fix Japan's tattered finances.

His administration is planning tax breaks and increases in spending to ensure the higher levy does not tip the economy into recession.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Xi arrives in Portugal to boost trade ties

Trump meets Bush family ahead of funeral

Trump meets with German auto executives

'Zero' doubt Saudi crown prince directed Khashoggi murder: GOP senators

Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage quits UKIP

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

LZW_7426_edited.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening