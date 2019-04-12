You are here

Japan urged G-20 to strengthen global coordination: Aso

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he has called on his Group of 20 counterparts to strengthen global coordination to address potential risks to the world economy.
Mr Aso also said he has told G-20 members that Japan plans to proceed with a scheduled sales tax hike in October and take measures to mitigate the pain on its economy.

Japan is chair of this year's G-20 meeting. Mr Aso made the comments after a G-20 finance leaders' working dinner, held on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

The G-20 finance leaders will not issue a communique at their two-day meeting that concludes on Friday, a senior Japanese finance ministry official told reporters. 

