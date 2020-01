Japan on Thursday raised its infectious disease advisory level for Wuhan to 2 from 1, urging its citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the Chinese city that is considered the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Foreign Ministry said

The disease has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people.

REUTERS