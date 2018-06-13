You are here

Japan would help with initial costs of North Korea denuclearisation only after IAEA inspections

Wed, Jun 13, 2018

[TOKYO] Japan is prepared to help shoulder some of the initial costs of North Korea's denuclearisation only after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) restarts inspections, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged at a historic summit on Tuesday to move towards complete denuclearisation, while the United States promised its old foe security guarantees.

