You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japanese firms want tax hike to proceed, but urge more stimulus to soften economic blow

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 7:30 AM

lwx_jpbusiness_190419_19.jpg
More than 60 per cent of Japanese companies want authorities to go ahead with a sales tax hike in October, but feel that additional government spending is needed to cushion the blow on the economy, a Reuters monthly poll showed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] More than 60 per cent of Japanese companies want authorities to go ahead with a sales tax hike in October, but feel that additional government spending is needed to cushion the blow on the economy, a Reuters monthly poll showed.

Speculation lingers that Japan will once again delay raising the tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent, even though Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly said he will proceed with the increase unless there's a major economic shock.

Mr Abe has twice postponed the planned tax hike - needed to meet rising social welfare costs as the population ages - since the last increase to 8 per cent from 5 per cent in April 2014 hit consumer spending and triggered an economic slump.

To avoid a repeat of that, Mr Abe's government has earmarked 2 trillion yen (S$24.2 billion) in various spending measures to try to temper any economic downturn.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 80 per cent of companies surveyed say authorities should go ahead with the hike, the poll showed.

Some 18 per cent said no extra stimulus was needed, but 61 per cent said additional steps are necessary.

"To prevent consumption from slumping after the tax hike, further tax breaks will be needed, such as increasing items subjected to lower tax rates," a manager of a construction firm wrote in the survey.

Just 21 per cent said the planned tax increase should be scrapped altogether, according to the April 3-15 survey.

GROWTH OR REFORM?

Some respondents said boosting government spending defeats the point of the tax hike.

"Raising the tax is meaningless if it involves stimulus to boost spending," a service firm manager wrote in the survey.

Others expressed concern that the tax hike would undermine Japan's economic growth, which is already weak.

"Even with higher taxes, government revenue won't increase because consumer spending will decline and corporate profits will deteriorate," a manager of an electric machinery maker wrote.

Some economists have warned that Japan could slide into a recession as companies are feeling the impact of the Sino-US trade war and global slowdown, chilling business investment and demand.

Yet Japan needs to shore up its finances as its population rapidly greys. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) urged Japan on Monday to raise the sales tax to as high as 26 per cent.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted monthly for Reuters by Nikkei Research, polled 478 large and mid-sized firms with managers responding on condition of anonymity. About 230 firms answered the questions on the sales tax issue.

LONG HOLIDAY

Asked about their operational plans for the unprecedented 10-day holiday in late April and early May to mark the ascension of the new emperor, 47 per cent of companies said they would partially halt operations and 38 per cent said they would suspend business completely.

The remaining 15 per cent said they don't plan to stop operations at all.

Nearly half, or 47 per cent, said they didn't expect the long break to impact their business. Some 28 per cent said they expected to see a drop in output or sales compared to a year earlier, while a quarter projected an increase.

Some reported seeing a bump up in demand as customers stock up on products to cope with the 10-day break as well as due to uncertainty about Brexit, the survey showed.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New North America trade pact to have 'moderate' positive effect: US report

North Korea urges Trump to drop Pompeo from talks; US plays down weapons test

US urges Sudan's military to step aside, make way for civilian-led transition

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

Venezuela ranked world's most miserable economy, Singapore is third-least

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening