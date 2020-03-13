Japanese government, Bank of Japan remain cautious over coronavirus impact

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan are sharing information on the coronavirus outbreak and its overall impact on markets and the economy, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

"The government and the Bank of Japan are sharing opinions and information about the impact on the economy of the novel coronavirus," Mr Nishimura told reporters.

"In any case, (they) are sharing a strong sense of crisis," he said, adding that he was monitoring markets on a daily basis.

