You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Abe avoids controversial shrine on war anniversary

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 11:57 AM

abe.jpg
Japan's prime minister offered a ritual cash donation to a controversial Tokyo war shrine Wednesday but did not visit in person, as the country marks the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's prime minister offered a ritual cash donation to a controversial Tokyo war shrine Wednesday but did not visit in person, as the country marks the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II.

Shinzo Abe sent an aide to Yasukuni Shrine once again, staying away from a site that honours Japan's war dead, including convicted war criminals.

Visits by Mr Abe and other senior Japanese politicians have angered China and other Asian neighbours, and the prime minister's decision to stay away comes as he works to improve ties with Beijing.

Yasukuni honours some 2.5 million people, mostly Japanese, who perished in the country's wars since the late 19th century.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also enshrines senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal after World War II, making it a flashpoint for criticism from countries that suffered from Japan's colonialism and aggression in the first half of the 20th century, including China and the two Koreas.

"Please pray for the souls of the dead. I am sorry that I am not able to pay a visit myself," aide Masahiko Shibayama quoted Mr Abe as telling him.

Mr Abe will speak later Wednesday at a ceremony at a Tokyo stadium marking the anniversary. Emperor Akihito will also give an address, his last commemorating the war's end before he steps down next year.

Mr Abe has been criticised for what some see as a revisionist attitude to Japan's wartime record and he has routinely sent ritual offerings to mark the shrine's key events, such as the war anniversary and seasonal festivals.

Mr Abe last visited in December 2013 to mark his first year in power, a move that sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

A group of Japanese lawmakers were expected to make a visit to the shrine, but none of Mr Abe's key cabinet members was expected to be among them.

AFP

Government & Economy

India to send manned mission to space by 2022: Modi

China to ensure achievement of annual growth target despite trade war: state planner

Australian consumer sentiment falls back in August: survey

Japan's Abe sends offering to Yasukuni shrine on World War II anniversary

Tonga PM calls on China to write off Pacific debt

Trump’s trade war is rattling China’s leaders

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
5 PayNow Corporate launched today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

Aug 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening