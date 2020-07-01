You are here

Japan's consumer mood improves in June but outlook uncertain

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 1:24 PM

Japan's consumer confidence index rose in June but the outlook remained uncertain as the new coronavirus crisis hurt the world third-largest economy, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, grew to 28.4 in June from May's 24.0. In April, the index stood at 21.6, which was a record low. A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The government upgraded its view on the index, saying there are signs of picking up, though severity remained.

REUTERS

