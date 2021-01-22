You are here

Japan's consumer prices fall at decade-fast pace, add to deflation fears

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 8:01 AM

nz_jpshoppers_220155.jpg
Japan's core consumer prices fell one per cent in December from a year earlier, the fastest drop in a decade, in a sign that deflationary pressures are intensifying in the economy as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Friday's weak data underscores the challenges policymakers face in preventing the spread of the virus without adding to strain on an economy already suffering from a renewed state of emergency rolled out this month.

The drop in nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.1 per cent drop and followed a 0.9 per cent decline in November.

It was the biggest annual fall since September 2010, when Japan was grappling with grinding deflation and a spike in the yen that dealt a severe blow to the export-reliant economy.

While slumping oil prices were partly to blame for the drop in prices, the data highlights the risk of Japan sliding back to recession and deflation as Covid-19 wipes out the benefits of former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.

The core-core CPI, which strips away fresh food and energy costs, fell 0.4 per cent in December from a year ago, the data showed.

After suffering its worst postwar contraction in April-June last year due to lockdown measures to combat Covid-19, Japan's economy has been recovering thanks to improving exports and robust domestic demand for durable goods.

But a renewed spike in infections forced the government to declare a new, limited state of emergency that will likely hurt service spending, potentially hampering a sustained recovery.

REUTERS

