You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's economy grew 0.5% in first quarter

Mon, May 20, 2019 - 8:59 AM

BP_Japan_200519_45.jpg
Japanese GDP expanded 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Monday, in a better-than-expected result for the world's third-largest economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japanese GDP expanded 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Monday, in a better-than-expected result for the world's third-largest economy.

It was the second successive expansion for the Japanese economy after growth of 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year and defied gloomy expectations by analysts who predicted a small decline at the start of 2019.

The latest data was being closely watched amid speculation Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government could postpone a planned sales tax hike for the third time if the GDP growth figure were very weak.

Net exports contributed strongly to the latest growth figures but only because the fall in imports outweighed a decline in exports, the Cabinet Office said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, said: "The headline figures were unexpectedly good but if you take a closer look, the data was not something we should be pleased about."

"Rather, the data clearly showed weak points in the economy with poor consumption and corporate investment on plants and equipments," he told AFP.

The latest indication of Japan's economic health comes amid uncertainty over the global economy, including US-led trade tensions, Brexit and other factors.

Last week, the cabinet office said its key economic indicator "composite index" shows the Japanese economy was "worsening" for the first time in more than six years.

The use of the expression, the weakest in the five-scale system for assessing the key index, suggests that Japan may have entered into a recession, analysts said.

Late last month, the Bank of Japan revised down its estimate for growth, also saying Japan would fail to hit its two per cent inflation target even by 2020.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australia's shock election shows killing coal mining is no sure thing: Russell

US to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia says it seeks to avert war, ball in Iran's court

Bomb blast hits tourist bus near Egypt pyramids

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_MRTOPLINE20IJGB_3786269.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Most Read

1 Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work
4 China not interested in talking with US for now: state media
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_ABMICRON_3786266.jpg
May 20, 2019
Technology

Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

BT_20190520_LLCOMPTECH_3786317.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Transforming a business to secure the future

BP_SG$_200519_4.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening