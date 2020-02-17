You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's economy shrinks at fastest pace in 6 years, virus clouds outlook

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 8:47 AM

AB_skyline_170220.jpg
Japan's economy shrank at the fastest pace in six years in the December quarter as a sales tax hike and soft global demand hurt consumption and capital expenditure, keeping policymakers under pressure to prop up growth with additional stimulus.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's economy shrank at the fastest pace in six years in the December quarter as a sales tax hike and soft global demand hurt consumption and capital expenditure, keeping policymakers under pressure to prop up growth with additional stimulus.

The hit to the world's third-largest economy comes amid fresh concerns about weakness in the current quarter, as the coronavirus damages output and tourism, stoking fears Japan may be on the cusp of a recession - defined as two straight quarters of decline.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell an annualised 6.3 per cent in the October-December period, faster than a median market forecast for a 3.7 per cent contraction, data released by the government showed on Monday.

The drop, which followed a revised 0.5 per cent gain in July-September, was the biggest since a 7.4 per cent decline marked in April-June 2014.

The contraction translated into a 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline, against a median forecast for a 0.9 per cent fall.

SEE ALSO

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, dropped 2.9%, as households curbed spending after a sales tax hike in October last year. That compared with market forecasts for a 2.0 per cent drop.

Capital expenditure fell 3.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, bigger than a median forecast for a 1.6 per cent drop.

External demand - or exports minus imports - contributed 0.5 percentage point to GDP growth, while domestic demand knocked 2.1 points off growth.

Japanese policymakers had warned that the economy will suffer a contraction in October-December as the sales tax hike, typhoons and the Sino-US trade hurt consumption and factory output.

Investors are now watching to see if growth will rebound in the current quarter as the Bank of Japan projects, amid fresh risks from the coronavirus that have forced factories in China to shut down and led to a sharp drop in Chinese tourists.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady last month and nudged up its economic growth forecasts on hopes that global growth will rebound around mid-year due to receding risks.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

Singapore exports fall by 3.3% in January

Singapore downgrades 2020 growth forecast on virus outbreak; 2019 GDP slows to 0.7%

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

China's coronavirus toll reaches 1,765: government

Man dies as Storm Dennis slams UK, power cuts hit France

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

[TOKYO] Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday the government was ready to take all necessary...

Feb 17, 2020 08:44 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower as virus worries linger

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday due to worries over the global spread of the new coronavirus.

Feb 17, 2020 08:33 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall by 3.3% in January

SINGAPORE exports were back in negative territory in January 2020, dragged down by a double-digit drop in...

Feb 17, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Singapore Airlines, SIA Engg, F&N, Chip Eng Seng, Centurion

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Feb 17, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore downgrades 2020 growth forecast on virus outbreak; 2019 GDP slows to 0.7%

SINGAPORE'S official growth forecast for 2020 has been downgraded as the authorities are bracing for the possibility...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly