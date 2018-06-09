You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's emperor-to-be celebrates wedding anniversary

Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 1:58 PM

JAPAN-ROYALS-024554.jpg
Japan's crown prince marked his silver wedding anniversary on Saturday by pledging to uphold the country's royal traditions when he succeeds his father next year.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's crown prince marked his silver wedding anniversary on Saturday by pledging to uphold the country's royal traditions when he succeeds his father next year.

Naruhito will ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne next May following the planned abdication of Emperor Akihito, who will step down after three decades at the helm of the world's oldest imperial family.

The 58-year-old heir to the throne, who has vowed to "dedicate heart and soul" to duties of emperor, used the anniversary of his wedding to Crown Princess Masako to reaffirm his commitment to his future role as ceremonial head of state.

"It is important to steadily play the role of emperor as the symbol (of the state)," Naruhito said in a statement, adding he would continue to observe the traditions of the office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As I search for ways to be the symbol, I think it is also important to take action reflecting a change of society," he said.

Naruhito married Masako Owada, the daughter of a diplomatic family, in 1993. In 2001 she gave birth to their only child, a girl.

Masako, 54, said she would continue "praying for people's happiness" to mark the wedding anniversary.

Local media said the royal couple will hold an official reception Saturday at Togu Palace, their official residence.

The status of the emperor is sensitive in Japan - a legacy of the massive Pacific war waged in the name of Akihito's father Hirohito, who died in 1989.

Akihito has keenly embraced the more modern role as a symbol of the state which was imposed on the royal family after World War II ended. Previous emperors including Hirohito had been treated as semi-divine.

But the reigning emperor shocked the country in 2016 when he signalled his desire to end his public duties, citing his age and health problems.

Akihito will be the first emperor to retire in more than two centuries in a royal family that traces its lineage back more than 2,600 years.

AFP

Government & Economy

Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit

Mahathir calls for review of Trans-Pacific trade pact

May plans countryside lock-in to end cabinet war over Brexit

China May CPI up 1.8% y-o-y, PPI up 4.1% y-o-y

Probe finds PG&E power lines sparked deadly 2017 California wildfires

US probe of Malaysia's 1MDB picks up speed after Najib's election loss

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Car COEs hit 8-year lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

2018-06-09T024320Z_1331364772_RC1E35245580_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-MALAYSIA.JPG
Jun 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir calls for review of Trans-Pacific trade pact

2018-05-07T013629Z_1292095388_RC179E3D3700_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening