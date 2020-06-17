You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's exports fall most since 2009 as virus hits US shipments

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 8:53 AM

AB_container_170620.jpg
Japan's exports fell in May at the fastest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis as US-bound car shipments plunged, bolstering expectations for a deep contraction in the world's third-largest economy this quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell in May at the fastest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis as US-bound car shipments plunged, bolstering expectations for a deep contraction in the world's third-largest economy this quarter.

Weak global demand for cars and slowing business spending could drag on Japan's export-led economy, even as China-bound trade shows signs of picking up and US and European economies reopen.

The trade data came a day after the Bank of Japan increased its support through lending schemes for struggling businesses to US$1 trillion.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out Wednesday showed Japan's exports fell 28.3 per cent in the year to May, worse than a 26.1 per cent decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

That followed a 21.9 per cent decline in April and marked the biggest annual drop since September 2009.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, eyes recovery from pandemic

US-bound exports - Japan's key market - halved to mark the biggest annual drop since March 2009, due to more than 70 per cent declines in shipments of cars and car parts, the trade data showed.

Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, fell 1.9 per cent in the year to May, a smaller drop than the prior month's 4 per cent annual decline.

Shipments to Asia, which account for more than half of Japanese exports, declined 12 per cent, and exports to the European Union also fell 33.8 per cent.

Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years in the first quarter and is on course for its deepest postwar slump as the pandemic ravages businesses and consumers.

Analysts warn of an even bleaker picture for the current quarter as consumption crumbled after the government requested citizens to stay home and businesses to close.

Overall imports fell 26.2 per cent in the year to May, versus the median estimate for a 20.4 per cent decrease, posting the biggest drop since October 2009.

As a result, the trade balance came to a deficit of 833.4 billion yen (S$10.72 billion), versus the median estimate for a 1.07 trillion yen shortfall.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore NODX fall 4.5% in May on decline in non-electronics exports

US hopes for 'peaceful resolution' after India-China clash

Trump government sues to block ex-aide Bolton's book

Steroid breakthrough raises virus hopes, despite China outbreak

Self-service buffet lines suspended even as dining-in set to resume

Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases continues to fall

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 08:54 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX fall 4.5% in May on decline in non-electronics exports

NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore finally succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic to post a 4.5 per cent drop...

Jun 17, 2020 08:47 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, ComfortDelGro, OUE, Bukit Sembawang, PEC

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Jun 17, 2020 08:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group said on Wednesday that David Lamont, a former mining executive who has more recently been at...

Jun 17, 2020 08:23 AM
Real Estate

South Korea to tighten mortgage rules to tackle metropolitan area property price surge

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday it will further tighten mortgage rules and apply property...

Jun 17, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower after 5% rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.